Modern train system introduced at Ishwardi Railway Station



Modern technology system being introduced at Ishwardi Railway Station. photo: observer

Under the Western Pakshi Divisional Railway, all trains were used to run with the relay-interlocking system in the switch cabin of the Ishwaradi station.

Asim Kumar Talukder, general manager (GM) of the Western Railway inaugurated the project by cutting a cake at the function held at the switch cabin.

Earlier by 11 am, the Rajshahi-bound Kapotaksh Express train from Khulna left Platform No. 2 of Ishwardi Junction Station under the new system.

Chief Engineer and Project Director of the Western Railway Asadul Haque, Pakshi Divisional Manager Shah Sufi Noor Mohammad, Pakshi Divisional Transport Officer Anwar Hossain, Pakshi Divisional Commercial Officer Nasir Uddin, Pakshi Divisional Mechanical Engineer (Carriage) Mumtazul Islam and others were present at the opening function. .

MM Rajib Billah, signal and telecommunication engineer of Pakshi Railway Station, said, under the rail line project of Ishwardi-Ruppur Nuclear Power Project of Railways, the new computerised system of train running has been introduced at Ishwardi Junction Station.

He also said, since 1985, the trains had been running with the old system; it will be quite easy now to run trains by using modern technology.

GM Asim Kumar Talukder, now by pressing a button the entire railway line will be cleared and trains will run smoothly. This method is quite simple and cost-effective, the GM maintained.







