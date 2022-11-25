Video
Countryside

Ansar-VDP confce held in Natore

Published : Friday, 25 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Nov 24: A conference of Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) members was held in the district on Tuesday.
The Ansar-VDP conference was arranged in the auditorium of Nawab Siraj-ud-Dowla Government College in Natore.
It was organized by the Ansar and VDP Office in the Sadar Upazila and attended by all members of the upazila battalion.
The conference was attended by Md Shafiqul Alom, district commander of the battalion as the chief guest while Jaglul Arefin, officer of Sadar Upazila battalion, presided over the conference.
 Md Shariful Islam Ramjan, chairman of Sadar Upazila and Nasim Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Sadar Upazila Police Station, were present as special guests.
Speakers said, members of Ansar-VDP battalion played an identical role during the Language Movement, Liberation War  as well as at the time of establishing the Mujibnagar government.  
At present, members of the battalion are acting promisingly for  the interest of the people, they added.


