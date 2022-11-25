Dredger pipe damages road at Sreenagar



A dredger pipe set up under the public road at Sreenagar of Munshiganj. photo: observer

The road is ranging from Al-Amain Bazar to Bagra Bazar. The pipe has been set up at the Tanzil Chairman Baari point of the road.

To install the pipe, a tunnel was made by boring after removing earth from the beneath of the road.

According to local sources, everyday hundreds of rickshaws, easy bikes and other vehicles are moving on this road. But due to the installation of the dredger pipe by boring, the surface of the road has developed cracking. The road point is likely to collapse. It was feared by locals. A visit on Friday found the pipe installed through the tunnel of 6-8 inches. Some parts of the road were seen damaged with cracks.

This act of installing the pipe has allegedly been done by Bagra Union Chairman Tanzil.

When contacted Chairman Tanzil said, "I am not informed of the pipe installation. Also the running dredger is not mine."

Despite several attempts over mobile phone, Sreenagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Hossain Patwary didn't receive it.







SREENAGAR, MUNSIGANJ, Nov 24: A local influential quarter has installed a dredger pipeline beneath a public metalised road in Sreenagar Upazila of the district.The road is ranging from Al-Amain Bazar to Bagra Bazar. The pipe has been set up at the Tanzil Chairman Baari point of the road.To install the pipe, a tunnel was made by boring after removing earth from the beneath of the road.According to local sources, everyday hundreds of rickshaws, easy bikes and other vehicles are moving on this road. But due to the installation of the dredger pipe by boring, the surface of the road has developed cracking. The road point is likely to collapse. It was feared by locals. A visit on Friday found the pipe installed through the tunnel of 6-8 inches. Some parts of the road were seen damaged with cracks.This act of installing the pipe has allegedly been done by Bagra Union Chairman Tanzil.When contacted Chairman Tanzil said, "I am not informed of the pipe installation. Also the running dredger is not mine."Despite several attempts over mobile phone, Sreenagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Hossain Patwary didn't receive it.