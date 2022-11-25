

Uttara Bank approves its new name at EGM

An Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Uttara Bank held recently at a Digital Platform approved the change in the name of the Bank as Uttara Bank PLC instead of Uttara Bank Ltd. It has also enhanced the authorized capital of the bank from Taka 1,000 (One Thousand) crore to Taka 1,500 (One Thousand Five Hundred) crore.The meeting also approved the amendment of the related clauses of Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association accordingly. The meeting was presided over by Mr. Azharul Islam, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank.Iftekharul Islam, Vice Chairman of the Board, Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO and other directors of the Bank also attended the meeting.