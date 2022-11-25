

Air Astra takes off with Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar maiden trip

Air Astra will operate three flights on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka route and two flights on Dhaka-Chattogram-Dhaka route from today (Thursday), said a press release signed by Sakib Hasan Shuvo, deputy manager (Public Relations) of the organisation.

The airline will launch flights on all domestic routes in the country in phases, it read.

The minimum one-way fare, from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, was set at Tk 4,800 and Dhaka-Chattogram Tk 3,695.

Air Astra has already taken delivery of two ATR 72-600 aircraft in Dhaka and two more aircraft are scheduled to be delivered within 2022. By 2023, Air Astra's fleet will grow to 10 aircraft. -UNB













