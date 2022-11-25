Video
‘The nation must adopt newer techs with changing world’

Published : Friday, 25 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh must adopt newer technologies to adapt itself with in the changing world and for its sustainable developments. Both the covid-19 and Ukraine war have changed the global scenario and Bangladesh is not exception to this.
Speakers said this while speaking at a meeting titled "UN Global Compact Network Bangladesh Sustainability Day 2022" held in a Dhaka hotel on Wednesday.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam as chief guest spoke while Netherlands Ambassador Anne van Leeuwen, Norwegian Ambassador Espen Rikter-Svendsen, Corinne Henchoz Pignani, First Secretary and Deputy Head of Cooperation, Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh and American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Bangladesh president Syed Ershad Ahmed spoke as special guest in the inaugural ceremony.
Former Ambassador Farooq Sobhan chaired the session.
The State Minister called upon everyone to work together to unlock newer opportunities for a better and prosperous future for all including the new generations ahead; leaving no one behind.
He underscored Bangladesh's strong conviction that the SDG-16 on peace and inclusive societies is to be fully implemented globally to rip the benefit for all.
Not a single economy is immune to the existing stagflation across the world and Bangladesh is not an exception to this, the AmCham president said.
So, the public and private sectors need to develop an agenda, an innovative approach, and white paper guidance on protecting and enhancing sustainability and inclusiveness in an environment of more frequent crises and disruptions, he said adding "There is no single solution to Stagflation, Economic Stagnation, and Global Recession, but we must create a better world by trying to stay afloat in the present situation."
"We see leaders worldwide abuzz with COP27, Net-Zero Carbon Emission, Going Green, Climate Change, and Mitigation. But the harsh truth is that we are in a moral and ethical dilemma as a business", he said.
He further added that, "We feel trapped as we know we cannot satisfy both sides within a short turn-around time and an equally strict regulatory policy framework that has newly emerged from the volatility of the global flux."


