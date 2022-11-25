Video
Home Business

Three-day int’l ceramic fair starts in city

Published : Friday, 25 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Correspondent

A three day long Ceramic Expo -2022 started in the city's International Convention City Bashundhara on Thursday.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi inaugurated the exhibition while FBCCI Senior Vice President Mustafa Azad Chowdhury Babu was present.
About 200 brands from 15 countries, including host Bangladesh are participating in the fair organized by Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers and Exporters' Association.
Addressing the event, Tipu Munshi said, "We don't want to depend only on the RMG sector to earn foreign currencies. The ceramics sector may be a good option to earn $1 billion in exports."
The minister said that the ongoing gas crisis may ease in January that will help for uninterrupted productions in the ceramics sector. The association president Md Shirajul Islam Mollah and general secretary Irfan Uddin also spoke at the inaugural ceremony.
One of the participants Bridge Chemie's Managing Director, Nazmul Karim said, "We are exhibiting our state of the art products and chemicals in our pavilion."
Large number of visitors is crowding the fair venue. They are visiting our pavilion since first hour of inauguration, he said.


