ShareTrip, Sundora excite shoppers ahead of Black Friday sales

Partnering with Sundora Beauty as its travel partner, ShareTrip, the country's leading Online Travel Agency (OTA), recently joined Sundora Black Friday sale, offering up to 77 percent discount, exclusive gifts, incredible vouchers, and more!

In the Sundora Beauty Black Friday sale, upon purchasing from Sundora Beauty, customers will be able to enjoy up to a 14 % discount on the base fare of domestic and international air tickets (originating from Bangladesh) during online purchases.

One user can avail of this offer only once with coupon validity till December 31, 2022, and travel validity- anytime, says a press release.

When purchasing flight tickets from ShareTrip flight deals, customers will get a one-time-use voucher that will only be applicable for in-store purchases. Using these vouchers sometime between November 24-27, 2022, customers will get free miniatures with each purchase.

Sundora will also offer up to 60% discount on selected items followed by the terms and conditions of the voucher. In addition, if customers use the vouchers after the 27th, they will be able to enjoy a BDT 1,000 discount on purchases made of BDT 10,000 and above (excluding VAT). This particular offer is valid till December 31, 2022.

On this occasion, Nafiz Chowdhury, Senior Manager, Marketing at ShareTrip, said, "Over the years, Sundora Beauty has formed a deep connection with its customers. ShareTrip aligns with this philosophy and fosters meaningful relationships with our customers as well. Hence, we strongly believe that this partnership greatly benefitted both of our customers equally, further providing better opportunities this Black Friday season."

It is mentionable that ShareTrip moves forward with a promise to bring advanced technological innovation within the travel sector. Recently, the entity has earned a notable amount of investment from Startup Bangladesh Limited, the flagship venture capital fund of the Bangladesh Government. In just a few years of establishment, ShareTrip has been relentlessly innovating to introduce a new revolution within the travel market. These endeavors by ShareTrip are bridging the gap between offline and online travel market, initiating broader horizons to facilitate customers. Now, with this partnership with Sundora Beauty, ShareTrip has brought yet another incredible opportunity for the customers to travel abroad at a great value!

















