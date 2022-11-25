‘Tea plantation workers ignored in policymaking process’

Despite significant advancements of Bangladesh tea industry, tea plantation workers are still being ignored in the national policy making process.

They are still being subjected to substandard living circumstances, including inadequate nutrition, healthcare services and education owing to inadequate wages.

All stakeholders, including the entrepreneurs and the government, will need to step forward to improve the living standard of the tea plantation workers from the perspectives of the implementation of SDGs (sustainable development goals) in Bangladesh.

These aspects were emphasised at a national dialogue titled " Why are the Tea Plantation Workers Left Behind in Bangladesh?" hosted by the Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh, in partnership with Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) and Nagorik Uddyog, held at the BRAC Centre Inn, Dhaka on Wednesday.

The main objective of the dialogue was to highlight the challenges faced by the tea plantation workers and provide a platform to promote their voices to uphold their concerns and interests. The perspectives emerging from the dialogue were intended to provide useful inputs to the policymakers and actors of the industry for their consideration.

The dialogue brought in several tea plantation workers from Moulvibazar and Sylhet and representatives from other stakeholder groups, including Tea Board officials, tea garden owners, officials and exporters, and international development partners.

Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, Convenor of the Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh and Distinguished Fellow, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) chaired the session and delivered the context setting introduction. He highlighted the fact that one of the guiding principles of the global agenda is that no one should be left behind. But tea workers are one of the most backward communities in Bangladesh. He assured that the Citizen's Platform will move forward with the information and recommendations obtained from this dialogue and will try to reflect it in the national policy.

Vice Principal Dr Md. Abdus Shahid, MP, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Estimates and a Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Finance, was present as the Chief Guest of the dialogue. He mentioned that in order to solve the problem of tea plantation workers, a sincere relationship between owners and workers should be developed. He said that most of the plight of tea plantation workers has already been mentioned in the government manifesto. He believes that various steps have been taken by the government to improve their standard of living. He assured that in the upcoming election manifesto, voicing the rights of tea plantation workers will be a significant area, and initiatives will be taken in this regard. He said that everyone should come forward to face the challenges of the LDC transition, and the tea workers should come forward enthusiastically to claim their rights for the country's overall development.

Parliamentary Standing Committee Member Hafiz Ahmed Majumder, MP on Ministry of Public Administration attended the dialogue as the Special Guest. He mentioned that the Tea Workers Union is the largest union in Bangladesh which has been working to alleviate the plight of workers. He said that the tea workers' standard of living is gradually increasing, and he expects it to increase further in the future. He urged the union to come forward to alleviate the plight of the workers. He also said that the tea workers should not isolate themselves. They should come forward and involve themselves more in the field of education and culture.

Ms Gwyn Lewis, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh and Mr Mohammed Nurullah Nuri, Joint Secretary, Member (Finance & Trade) (Additional Charge), Member (Research & Development), Bangladesh Tea Board, Government of Bangladesh were present as the Guests of Honor at the dialogue.















