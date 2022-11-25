Bidi workers besiege Barishal Customs to realise demands

Barishal District Bidi Owners Somiti and Bidi Workers Union formed a human chain and besieged the district's Customs, Excise, and VAT office to express their six-point demand, that includes banning of counterfeit bidi on Thursday.

Their demands include stopping revenue evasion on all bidis as well as issuing licenses without verification (online), reducing the duty on bidis, eliminating 10% income tax on bidis, increasing the price of cigarettes to sustain the bidi industry and workers, prohibiting the issuance of bidi factory licences without site inspection and taking legal action against counterfeiters.

Among others, Bangladesh Bidi Workers Federation general-secretary Abdur Rahman, Vice president Lokman Hakim, Nazim Uddin, joint-secretary Harik Hossain, Anower Hossain spoke at the programme.

The speakers said that millions of workers who are disadvantaged and underprivileged make a living by working in the bidi-manufacturing industry.

The speakers at the demonstration also urged the customs authorities to take necessary steps to put an end to unlawful bidi manufacturers and counterfeit bidis.







