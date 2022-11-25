Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 November, 2022, 2:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bidi workers besiege Barishal Customs to realise demands

Published : Friday, 25 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business correspondent

Barishal District Bidi Owners Somiti and Bidi Workers Union formed a human chain and besieged the district's Customs, Excise, and VAT office to express their six-point demand, that includes banning of counterfeit bidi on Thursday.
Their demands include stopping revenue evasion on all bidis as well as issuing licenses without verification (online), reducing the duty on bidis, eliminating 10% income tax on bidis, increasing the price of cigarettes to sustain the bidi industry and workers, prohibiting the issuance of bidi factory licences without site inspection and taking legal action against counterfeiters.
Among others, Bangladesh Bidi Workers Federation general-secretary Abdur Rahman, Vice president Lokman Hakim, Nazim Uddin, joint-secretary Harik Hossain, Anower Hossain spoke at the programme.
The speakers said that millions of workers who are disadvantaged and underprivileged make a living by working in the bidi-manufacturing industry.
The speakers at the demonstration also urged the customs authorities to take necessary steps to put an end to unlawful bidi manufacturers and counterfeit bidis.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Uttara Bank approves its new name at EGM
Gas price cap divides EU energy ministers’ meeting
Air Astra takes off with Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar maiden trip
S Korea hikes rates again but slows pace
‘The nation must adopt newer techs with changing world’
Stocks rise, dollar slips as Fed signals softer rate hike pace
Three-day int’l ceramic fair starts in city


Latest News
Bangladesh, Iran discuss strengthening trade, investment, energy ties
Over 60pc of undergraduate seats lie vacant at Islamic University
Bodies of 2 siblings found inside abandoned room of school
Wales v Iran: Both sides hold key to making round of 16 appearance
China apartment fire kills 10
71 nabbed in anti-drug drives in city
PM Hasina greets new Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
Algeria sentences 49 to death for mob killing amid wildfires
UN: Extreme poverty rising in Latin America
HSC candidate killed as bus smashes auto-rickshaw in Sylhet
Most Read News
Michy Batshuayi fires Belgium to World Cup win over Canada
Spain thrash Costa Rica 7-0 in World Cup start
Richarlison nets second-half brace as Brazil beat Serbia 2-0
Saudi's Al-Shahrani undergoes surgery after collision
Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2
BNP will have to hold rally at Suhrawardy Udyan, not Nayapaltan: Home Minister
Bodies of newly married couple found hanging in Jhenidah
Youth crushed under train in Narsingdi
Bangladesh seeks direct shipping connectivity, PTA with Sri Lanka
Ansar-al-Islam member remanded for role to help escape of 2 militants
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft