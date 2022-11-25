Investors keen to use Mongla Port



Mongla Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa speaking at a meeting between Customs officials, Investors and MPA officials on Wednesday. photo : Observer

"We are impressed to see huge infrastructural developments of the Sea Port," Investors said while addressed at the coordination meeting between Investors of EPZ, Mongla port Authority (MPA) and Mongla Custom House at the conference room of MPA.

Commissioner of Customs of Mongla Mohammad Newazur Rahman, addressed the meeting as special guest addressed as special guest. Executive Director of mongla EPZ, High Officials of MPA and Mongla Custom House and over 50 investors of China, South Korea and India of different EPZ attended the meeting.

The chief guest urges to the investors to use the modern Mongla Sea Port, saying communication from Dhaka to Mongla has reduced around 72 kilometers after inauguration of the Padma Bridge.

Turning several mega projects has already been completed, the MPA chairman said Mongla Port are now more capable for container handling than previous years.

"Government has also taken some projects for building the Mongla Port more functionable, the MPA chairman said, adding that capability of the Port will enhance huge times after completion of the ongoing development projects.

He, however, said, businessmen always welcome to the MPA to know huge facilities of the sea Port at present.

Comodore Mohammad Abdul Wadud Tarafder screened a presentation about present and future plan of the port.

Later, an open discussion, the MPA chairman replied different questions of investors about present opportunity and all facilities of the Port, the press release added.













