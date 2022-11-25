Submission of online income tax returns crosses 1 lakh

The submission of income tax returns through electronic method or online crossed the milestone of 1 lakh showing huge interest it has created among the valued taxpayers on such method.

The revenue board informed said taxpayers are now very much interested in paying taxes online as the system is very easy.

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem said this at a ceremony marking the milestone event of crossing 1 lakh submission of tax returns online cutting a cake at NBR building in city Segumbagicha area on Wednesday. Other NBR officials were also present.

The deadline for submission of returns for individual taxpayers is November 30. But, any taxpayers can extend the deadline for themselves by appealing before the concerned taxes zone.

Talking to BSS, NBR Member Zahid Hasan, who is entrusted with rendering online return submission-related services, said that e-return submission offers various facilities like e-payment.

They can do it staying at home alongside taking certificates, taking copies of income tax returns and thus applying before the revenue board for extending the timeframe for submitting returns.

"The taxpayers are gradually becoming more interested in submitting returns online since it is very easy and taxpayer-friendly," he added.

Zahid informed that till November 23, 2022, a total of around 1.04 lakh returns were submitted online while this number is expected to increase further on November 30, 2022, the last date for submitting income tax returns.

In the last fiscal year (FY22), a total of 61,000 returns were submitted online. -BSS















