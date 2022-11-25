Video
Friday, 25 November, 2022
Published : Friday, 25 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

DBL Ceramics platinum sponsor of BD Ceramic Expo

To represent the country's ceramic industry globally, a three-day long Ceramic Expo Bangladesh 2022 has started recently in the capital's International Convention City Bashundhara under the initiative of Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BCMEA), where DBL Ceramics is the platinum sponsor of the expo, says a press release.
DBL Ceramics' innovative and world class range of tiles will be on display at the DBL Ceramics Pavilion at Ceramic Expo Bangladesh 2022.
DBL Group Chairman Abdul Wahed, Managing Director M.A. Jabbar, Vice Chairman M.A. Rahim, Deputy Managing Director M.A. Quader Anu and Head of Operations of DBL Ceramics Mr. Bayezid Bashar were present at the Expo.
With the positive progress of the country, the housing sector and luxury apartments have expanded. Along with that, the demand for ceramics has increased. Home floors or basins are now unimaginable without good quality ceramics. DBL Ceramics started its journey in 2017 to meet the growing demand of ceramics, adding a touch of elegance and luxury to modern installations. Initially starting with just one production line, producing 8 thousand square meters of tiles per day, DBL Ceramics has already increased the daily production capacity massively by introducing a third production line.
Besides bringing the first technical porcelain and sugar effect tiles to the Bangladesh market, DBL Ceramics has always supplied new and highest quality tiles to the domestic market. DBL Ceramics products have a variety of designs as well as good quality finishing. From the beginning of the journey, the company tried to make the products more versatile by using advanced technology. In that continuity, DBL Ceramics tiles are manufactured in factories with advanced technology and the highest quality raw materials are used. As a result, the tiles are world class in terms of quality. Since its inception, DBL Ceramics has positioned itself in a way that reflects innovation, quality and aesthetics. DBL Ceramics is committed to technological advancement in product manufacturing as well. As a result, DBL Ceramics have gained consumers' trust within a very short period of time.
DBL Ceramics has set up 6 exclusive display centers across the country to deliver world-class tiles to the customers and give them an aesthetic experience of versatile tiles. Currently, DBL Ceramics is working on advanced ceramics with its own funding, through which the stakeholders of DBL Ceramics are dreaming of becoming the largest ceramic producer in the country geared with modern European production technology.


