KDS Accessories okays 16pc dividend

CHATTOGRAM Nov 24: The KDS Accessories Ltd approved the highest dividend 16 per cent cash dividend for the year 2021-2022 for the shareholders who hold shares on the record date as on 1 November 2022.

The approval was given at the 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held on Thursday at Virtual Platform.

The meeting was presided over by. Khalilur Rahman- Chairman of the

company. Among others, Salim Rahman- Managing Director, Director Mrs. Tahsina Rahman, Representative Director Kamrul Hasan SiddiquiFCA, Independent Director - Professor Sarwar Jahan, Auditor's Representative and KDS Accessories's CEO- Mr. Debasis Daspal, CFO- Biplob Kanti Banik , Company Secretary Manjure Khuda and Independent Scrutinizer were also present in the meeting. A large number of shareholders attended the AGM through Virtual Platform.

The Chairman of the meeting expressed his gratitude to the stakeholders for their contribution towards the 31st Anniversary of their company and thanked the shareholders for their trust on the company and briefly talked about growth potential of the company, international competition, KDS Accessories' ambition to become strong backward linkage industry etc.

The other activities of the AGM were adoption of the Audited Financial Statements of 2021-2022, election of the Directors, appointment of Independent Director and Auditors.

At the end, Mr. Salim Rahman - Managing Director of the company highlighted the future plan of the company & the meeting was ended with a vote of thanks from him.









