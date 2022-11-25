Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 25 November, 2022, 2:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

KDS Accessories okays 16pc dividend

Published : Friday, 25 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM Nov 24: The KDS Accessories Ltd approved the highest dividend 16 per cent cash dividend for the year 2021-2022 for the shareholders who hold shares on the record date as on 1 November 2022.
The approval was given at the 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held on Thursday at Virtual Platform.
The meeting was presided over by. Khalilur Rahman- Chairman of the
company. Among others, Salim Rahman- Managing Director, Director Mrs. Tahsina Rahman, Representative Director Kamrul Hasan SiddiquiFCA, Independent Director - Professor Sarwar Jahan, Auditor's Representative and KDS Accessories's CEO- Mr. Debasis Daspal, CFO- Biplob Kanti Banik , Company Secretary Manjure Khuda and Independent Scrutinizer were also present in the meeting. A large number of shareholders attended the AGM through Virtual Platform.
The Chairman of the meeting expressed his gratitude to the stakeholders for their contribution towards the 31st Anniversary of their company and thanked the shareholders for their trust on the company and briefly talked about growth potential of the company, international competition, KDS Accessories' ambition to become strong backward linkage industry etc.
The other activities of the AGM were adoption of the Audited Financial Statements of 2021-2022, election of the Directors, appointment of Independent Director and Auditors.
At the end, Mr. Salim Rahman - Managing Director of the company highlighted the future plan of the company & the meeting was ended with a vote of thanks from him.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Uttara Bank approves its new name at EGM
Gas price cap divides EU energy ministers’ meeting
Air Astra takes off with Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar maiden trip
S Korea hikes rates again but slows pace
‘The nation must adopt newer techs with changing world’
Stocks rise, dollar slips as Fed signals softer rate hike pace
Three-day int’l ceramic fair starts in city


Latest News
Bangladesh, Iran discuss strengthening trade, investment, energy ties
Over 60pc of undergraduate seats lie vacant at Islamic University
Bodies of 2 siblings found inside abandoned room of school
Wales v Iran: Both sides hold key to making round of 16 appearance
China apartment fire kills 10
71 nabbed in anti-drug drives in city
PM Hasina greets new Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
Algeria sentences 49 to death for mob killing amid wildfires
UN: Extreme poverty rising in Latin America
HSC candidate killed as bus smashes auto-rickshaw in Sylhet
Most Read News
Michy Batshuayi fires Belgium to World Cup win over Canada
Spain thrash Costa Rica 7-0 in World Cup start
Richarlison nets second-half brace as Brazil beat Serbia 2-0
Saudi's Al-Shahrani undergoes surgery after collision
Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2
BNP will have to hold rally at Suhrawardy Udyan, not Nayapaltan: Home Minister
Bodies of newly married couple found hanging in Jhenidah
Youth crushed under train in Narsingdi
Bangladesh seeks direct shipping connectivity, PTA with Sri Lanka
Ansar-al-Islam member remanded for role to help escape of 2 militants
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft