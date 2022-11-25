a2i, Runner to develop green automobile industry



ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak (center, standing row) attends as the chief guest at a signing ceremony at the a2i and Runner Automobiles at the ICT Tower in the city's Agargaon area on Wednesday.

In the presence of ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, a2i Project Director Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir and Runner Automobiles PLC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Riazul Haque Chowdhury signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides at a function held at the ICT Tower in the city's Agargaon area on Wednesday, said a press release.

Under the agreement, a2i will provide assistance for formulating strategies and action plans, exploring innovations and conducting research for the country's automobile sector after assessing the current and future needs in light of the world's evolving technologies.

Besides, Runner will take the necessary initiatives to establish a commercial product brand by implementing the potential innovations to be explored through research, through which, it will be possible to launch a brand named 'Made in Bangladesh'.

Speaking on the occasion, Palak said, "We have to move from ideation to commercialization to transform Bangladesh into an innovative and smart developed country by 2041 from the current status of Digital Bangladesh".

The government will provide support to engage the country's private sector to utilize the talent and technology of the inventors and researchers through the Innovation Lab of a2i for building a supportive environment for transformation. Device Innovation Expert of a2i-iLab Toufiqur Rahman conducted the MoU signing ceremony.



















