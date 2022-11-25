

BIDA - DBCCI delegation to attend Investment Road Show

DBCCI President informed the BEPZA Executive about the DBCCI delegation to attend upcoming "Bangladesh Investment Road Show in the BENELUX-2023" to be held in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg (Benelux Union) during from February 25 to March 3, 2023.

The Benelux Union, also known as simply Benelux, is a politico-economic union and formal international intergovernmental cooperation of three neighboring states in western Europe: Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg

Md. Anwar Shawkat Afser hoped that more Dutch investors will be attracted by BIDA-DBCCI to invest in Bangladesh.

Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman assured his all support to all form of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). He focused on various prominent sectors where may foreigner invest in Bangladesh. Specially, export on light engineering, leather, vegetables, manufacturing of equipments on car, medical, petroleum, textile, jute, etc.

Ali Reza Mazid, (Additional Secretary) Member, Investment Promotion, BEPZA, Md. Tanvir Hossian, Executive Director, Investment Promotion, BEPZA and Biswajit Roy, Coordinator of DBCCI were present in the meeting.













