BD eager for PTA, shipping connectivity with Lanka

Bangladesh has laid emphasis on the early conclusion of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and direct shipping connectivity with Sri Lanka with the hope that it will "widen" the bilateral trade significantly between the two countries.

"We need resumption of negotiations for early conclusion of preferential trade agreement (PTA) between the two countries along with the long pending direct shipping connectivity with Sri Lanka," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said while he met with his Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry on Wednesday night at Hotel Intercontinental.

The Sri Lankan Foreign Minister is now visiting Dhaka to join the eve of the 22nd Ministerial Meeting of Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

However, the two leaders agreed to expedite forming an institutional platform to hold regular and comprehensive dialogues between the countries at the foreign minister level, the Foreign Ministry said.

The negotiations over the PTA are at an advanced stage but still need the final nod, however, both the leaders discussed areas of cooperation including diversification and expansion of the export basket,

"Momen requested to boost trade relations between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka through increased export of agricultural products and pharmaceuticals from Bangladesh at an affordable price," according to the Foreign Ministry.

Momen stressed initiating regular commercial shipping lines and cruise shipping for enhancement of trade and people-to-people contacts.

He also pointed out that the high price of air tickets is creating barriers to promoting tourism between the two South Asian countries.

The issue of mutual support for each other's candidature at various international fora was also discussed with due importance.

The two foreign ministers discussed the wide spectrum of bilateral relations and expressed hope to work closely for their countries and inclusive development of the region.

The foreign minister of Sri Lanka assured that his country is also looking forward to working together with Bangladesh.













