Planning Minister opens 3-day fire safety int’l exhibition

A three-day International Fire safety expo opened in the city on Thursday with the participation of more than 160 leading brands of fire fighting equipment from over 30 countries. The expo is open for all from 10:30 am to 7:30 pm.

Planning Minister MA Mannan inaugurated the 8th International Fire, Safety and Security Exhibition (IFSSE) as the chief guest at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the city.

The Minister said fire safety is very important for industrialisation. "Bangladesh is moving towards. Different Industries are also being set up in the country. Modern fire safety equipment is necessary here," he also added.

Speakers at the event urged the government to take necessary initiatives to modernise fire safety management in the country for saving lives and assets.

Fire safety equipment businesses also requested the government to provide specific land to manufacture the safety equipment as the sector has huge investment potentials.

Electronics Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB) is organising the three-day expo with an aim to showcasing new firefighting technology and create awareness among people.

Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence (BFSCD) is co-partner and National Fire Protection Association NFPA, USA, BKMEA, BCS, BTMA are the associate partners in the expo.

Fire incidents figure show a total of 86,390 fire incidents occurred in the country in the last four years. Earlier, the number of fire incidents was 14,682 in 2010 when 63 people died across the country.

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) president Md Jashim Uddin said it is time to invest in the sector."Local industries should come forward to produce fire safety equipment," he added.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Faruque Hassan said garments industry developed fire safety management much more.

"We are proud of developing the sector. We have the highest number in green factories in the world now." he added.

Director General of Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence (BFSCD) Brig. Gen Md Main Uddin said they have not enough modern technology on fire safety. "Public private partnership and community based engagement is needed to reduce fire incidents in the country," he added.

ESSAB president Zahir Uddin Babar said more than 160 globally renowned and leading brands from over 30 countries are taking part in the expo. Its secretary general Mahmudur Rashid said the expo will remain open for all from 10:30 am to 7:30 pm daily.









