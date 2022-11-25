Stocks rise on fresh stakes

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) advanced on Thursday as the investors took fresh stakes mainly in IT shares.

At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, advanced 7.38 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at 6,215.

DSES, the Shariah-based index, gained 4.54 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 1,354. Among other indices, DS30, the blue-chip index, rose 6.47 points or 0.29 per cent to close at 2,189.

Another important indicator of the market, DSE turnover closed at Tk 323.8 crore from 427 crore on Wednesday.

Of the issues traded, 46 advanced, 28 declined, and 226 did not see any price movement. Genex Infosys topped the trading on DSE on Sunday. Tk 24.71 crore shares of the company were traded.

Chartered Life Insurance ranks second in the transaction list. Shares of the company have been traded Tk 21.57 crore. Tk 15.32 crore shares of Sea-Pearl Hotel came to the third place in the top list of transactions. Other companies in the top list of transactions include Orion Pharma, Padma Life Insurance, Advent Pharma, Navana Pharma, Intraco CNG, Pragati Life Insurance and Summit Alliance Port.

On this day, the share price of Chartered Life Insurance increased the most. The closing price of Chartered Life Insurance was Tk 50.60 on previous working day on Wednesday. After trading on Thursday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 65.50. The share price of the company increased by Tk 5.90 or 9.89 per cent.

Orion Infusion's share price has fallen the most on this day. The closing price of Orion Infusion was Tk 716.10 on the previous business day on Wednesday. After trading on Thursday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 662.40. The share price of the company has decreased by Tk 53.70 or 7.49 per cent.

At the CSE, the overall price index CASPI decreased by 93 points. Tk 13.22 crore has been traded in the market. 36 of the 128 institutions that participated in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 22 has decreased and the price of 70 has remained unchanged.

















