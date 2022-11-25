Video
BD, Tanzania to sign MoU to explore blue economy

Published : Friday, 25 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Diplomatic Correspondent

Tanzania's Blue Economy and Fisheries Minister Suleiman Masoud Makame and Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen discuss bilateral issues in Dhaka late on Wednesday.

Tanzania's Blue Economy and Fisheries Minister Suleiman Masoud Makame and Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen discuss bilateral issues in Dhaka late on Wednesday.

Tanzania agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh in the area of blue economy to explore the potential of aquaculture and deep-sea fisheries jointly.
Tanzania's Blue Economy and Fisheries Minister Suleiman Masoud Makame has showed his country is interested in establish cooperation with Bangladesh in the blue economy by signing an agreement after Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen suggested that both countries sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the area, Foreign Ministry release said on Thursday.
 Tanzania is particularly interested in aquaculture and deep-sea fisheries, Suleiman Masoud Makame told the Bangladesh Foreign Minister on Wednesday night while Momen met with him on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) conference here. "Tanzania would offer contract farming opportunities to Bangladesh entrepreneurs," Suleiman said during the meeting, however, the Tanzanian minister also proposed that Bangladesh can share the ecotourism experience of Tanzania.
Momen said Bangladesh has attained remarkable achievements in agriculture, including fisheries, health and other socio-economic areas.
He proposed that Bangladesh and Tanzania work together to achieve food security.  
Momen invited Tanzanian entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh's economic zones. He suggested that there may also be cooperation in the IT sector.
The foreign minister sought the support of the Tanzanian government on the Rohingya issue as well as in different elections where Bangladesh would have candidature, Foreign Ministry.


