Friday, 25 November, 2022, 2:03 PM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Talk show effects

Published : Friday, 25 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

Dear Sir

Human traffickers in Bangladesh and India are capitalising on the ignorance of women and children in Bangladesh.

Having been duped with promises of marriage or overseas jobs, many Bangladeshi women end up in Indian brothels. In Bangladesh, the authority's lax approach in applying anti-trafficking laws and the lack of awareness in society have allowed human trafficking business to flourish. Not only women, many Bangladeshis have suffered inhuman torture by traffickers in the war-ravaged countries such as Libya or Thailand until a few years ago.

It is high time to think deep into this issue. Strong regional cooperation is needed to tackle human trafficking.

Tareq Aziz Shifat
Student, Eastern University



