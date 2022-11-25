



Zelenskyy urges UN to act over airstrikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday to take action to stop Russian airstrikes targeting vital infrastructure that have once again plunged Ukrainian cities into darkness and cold as winter sets in. "Today is just one day, but we have received 70 missiles. That's the Russian formula of terror," Zelenskyy said via video link to the Council chamber in New York. He said hospitals, schools, transport infrastructure and residential areas had all been hit.



"When we have the temperature below zero, and millions of people without energy supplies, without heating, without water, this is an obvious crime against humanity," he told the meeting in New York. In his speech, Zelenskyy called for the adoption of a UN resolution condemning energy terror. Ukraine is waiting to see "a very firm reaction" to Wednesday's airstrikes from the world, he added.



The Council is unlikely to take any action in response to the appeal since Russia is a member with veto power. However, Zelenskyy called for Russia to be denied a vote on any decision concerning its actions. "We cannot be hostage to one international terrorist," he said. "Russia is doing everything to make an energy generator a more powerful tool than the UN Charter."



Russia's UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzya responded by complaining that it was against Council rules for Zelenskyy to appear via video and rejected what he called "reckless threats and ultimatums" by Ukraine and its supporters in the West.



Poland urges Germany to send Patriot missile launchers to Ukraine: Poland has asked Germany to send air-defense systems it offered to Warsaw to Ukraine. "After further Russian missile attacks, I asked Germany to have the Patriot batteries offered to Poland transferred to Ukraine and deployed at its western border," Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter. "This will protect Ukraine from further deaths and blackouts and will increase security at our eastern border."



Ukrainian Ambassador to Warsaw Vasyl Zvarych thanked Blaszczak, saying on Twitter that Ukraine needs as many air defense weapons as it can get. German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Monday that Berlin offered Eurofighters and Patriot missiles to Warsaw to help secure its airspace.



But following Russia's heavy barrage of Ukraine on Wednesday, Polish leaders said it would be better if the defense systems were placed in western Ukraine. "It would be best for Poland's security if Germany handed the equipment to the Ukrainians, trained Ukrainian teams, with the caveat that the batteries would be placed in Ukraine's west,'' the head of Poland's ruling party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, said, seemingly referring to the Patriot missiles.

EU working 'at full speed' on 9th set of sanctions against Russia: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU is currently working on its 9th set of sanctions against Russia for its war in Ukraine. "We are working hard to hit Russia where it hurts to blunt even further its capacity to wage war on Ukraine and I can announce today that we are working full speed on a 9th sanctions package," von der Leyen told a news conference on Thursday.



"We will not rest until Ukraine has prevailed over [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and his unlawful and barbaric war," added.



Ukraine expects nuclear power plants back on line: Ukraine is expecting three of its nuclear power plants that were shut off due to Russian missile attacks on Wednesday to resume operations by Thursday evening, Reuters reported citing Energy Minister German Galushchenko. "We expect that by evening the nuclear power plants will start working, providing energy to the network, and this will significantly reduce the (energy) deficit," he said in remarks on national television.



Power restored in some regions: Emergency technicians were able to partially restore power in 15 administrative regions of Ukraine, the deputy head of the presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said on Wednesday night. In Kyiv, services like hospitals were back online. Tymoshenko said power would be restored to private customers next. Around 2,750 so-called "invincibility centers" went into operation across the country, providing heating, electricity, water, internet and telephone services for citizens free of charge.



UN welcomes prisoner swap: A recent prisoner exchange between Kyiv and Moscow is a welcome development amid a sea of "dark news," the UN's political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo said on Wednesday night. Di Carlo told the UN Security Council that both sides should continue to release prisoners and follow international humanitarian law in relation to prisoners of war.Her comments came as Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, shared a photo of 35 Ukrainian soldiers and one civilian returning from Russian custody.



Kyiv residents spend the night without power: Around 80% of households in Kyiv were without electricity and running water on Wednesday night following Russia's bombardment of civilian infrastructure. "Today's rocket attacks have led to nuclear power plants being disconnected from the majority of heating and water plants," the Energy Ministry said on Facebook Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that "all municipal services were working to restore power and water supply to Kyiv as soon as possible." Kyiv is home to more than 3 million people.









�Missile attacks on Ukraine's battered power grid are an "obvious crime against humanity," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the UN Security Council"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday to take action to stop Russian airstrikes targeting vital infrastructure that have once again plunged Ukrainian cities into darkness and cold as winter sets in. "Today is just one day, but we have received 70 missiles. That's the Russian formula of terror," Zelenskyy said via video link to the Council chamber in New York. He said hospitals, schools, transport infrastructure and residential areas had all been hit."When we have the temperature below zero, and millions of people without energy supplies, without heating, without water, this is an obvious crime against humanity," he told the meeting in New York. In his speech, Zelenskyy called for the adoption of a UN resolution condemning energy terror. Ukraine is waiting to see "a very firm reaction" to Wednesday's airstrikes from the world, he added.The Council is unlikely to take any action in response to the appeal since Russia is a member with veto power. However, Zelenskyy called for Russia to be denied a vote on any decision concerning its actions. "We cannot be hostage to one international terrorist," he said. "Russia is doing everything to make an energy generator a more powerful tool than the UN Charter."Russia's UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzya responded by complaining that it was against Council rules for Zelenskyy to appear via video and rejected what he called "reckless threats and ultimatums" by Ukraine and its supporters in the West.Poland urges Germany to send Patriot missile launchers to Ukraine: Poland has asked Germany to send air-defense systems it offered to Warsaw to Ukraine. "After further Russian missile attacks, I asked Germany to have the Patriot batteries offered to Poland transferred to Ukraine and deployed at its western border," Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter. "This will protect Ukraine from further deaths and blackouts and will increase security at our eastern border."Ukrainian Ambassador to Warsaw Vasyl Zvarych thanked Blaszczak, saying on Twitter that Ukraine needs as many air defense weapons as it can get. German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Monday that Berlin offered Eurofighters and Patriot missiles to Warsaw to help secure its airspace.But following Russia's heavy barrage of Ukraine on Wednesday, Polish leaders said it would be better if the defense systems were placed in western Ukraine. "It would be best for Poland's security if Germany handed the equipment to the Ukrainians, trained Ukrainian teams, with the caveat that the batteries would be placed in Ukraine's west,'' the head of Poland's ruling party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, said, seemingly referring to the Patriot missiles.EU working 'at full speed' on 9th set of sanctions against Russia: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU is currently working on its 9th set of sanctions against Russia for its war in Ukraine. "We are working hard to hit Russia where it hurts to blunt even further its capacity to wage war on Ukraine and I can announce today that we are working full speed on a 9th sanctions package," von der Leyen told a news conference on Thursday."We will not rest until Ukraine has prevailed over [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and his unlawful and barbaric war," added.Ukraine expects nuclear power plants back on line: Ukraine is expecting three of its nuclear power plants that were shut off due to Russian missile attacks on Wednesday to resume operations by Thursday evening, Reuters reported citing Energy Minister German Galushchenko. "We expect that by evening the nuclear power plants will start working, providing energy to the network, and this will significantly reduce the (energy) deficit," he said in remarks on national television.Power restored in some regions: Emergency technicians were able to partially restore power in 15 administrative regions of Ukraine, the deputy head of the presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said on Wednesday night. In Kyiv, services like hospitals were back online. Tymoshenko said power would be restored to private customers next. Around 2,750 so-called "invincibility centers" went into operation across the country, providing heating, electricity, water, internet and telephone services for citizens free of charge.UN welcomes prisoner swap: A recent prisoner exchange between Kyiv and Moscow is a welcome development amid a sea of "dark news," the UN's political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo said on Wednesday night. Di Carlo told the UN Security Council that both sides should continue to release prisoners and follow international humanitarian law in relation to prisoners of war.Her comments came as Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, shared a photo of 35 Ukrainian soldiers and one civilian returning from Russian custody.Kyiv residents spend the night without power: Around 80% of households in Kyiv were without electricity and running water on Wednesday night following Russia's bombardment of civilian infrastructure. "Today's rocket attacks have led to nuclear power plants being disconnected from the majority of heating and water plants," the Energy Ministry said on Facebook Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that "all municipal services were working to restore power and water supply to Kyiv as soon as possible." Kyiv is home to more than 3 million people.