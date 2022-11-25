Bangladesh ensuring peace and stability in the region





Mehjabin Bhanu



Separatism, Terrorism and extremism have become grave threats for all stakeholders in the region. Different groups in the CHT including KNF were trying to destabilise situation along the borders. This could be threat for India and Bangladesh also.

The Bangladesh Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), an elite law enforcement unit, has stepped up operations against militants and separatists in Bandarban and Rangamati's wooded districts. According to media reports, 10 separatists and militants had been detained in the operation recently. It included three members of the armed separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) from Bandarban and Rangamati as well as seven members of the recently formed militant group Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya.



The arrestees admitted that they had a contract with KNF that called for KNF to give them lodging and training in exchange for money. The Emir of Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya made an arrangement with the KNF stationed in Chittagong Hill Tract (CHT) in 2021 to acquire militant training at a cost of Taka 3 lakh per month and cover all KNF members' food costs. The camps in the CHT territories were providing training for more than 50 insurgents.



Media reports mentioned the situation of several young males who recently fled their homes and went missing, saying that the majority of these people are hiding in the CHT forests. Along with additional equipment and jihadi publications, RAB also found nine weapons, 50 rounds of ammunition, cartridges, 62 cases, six bombs, cartridge case, two cartridge belts, and one locally produced pistol.



It is alleged by some International media that some Chin-Kuki people fled to Mizoram's Lawngtlai district from the Chattogram Hill Tracts in Bangladesh in the face of an alleged offensive by the Bangladesh Army against an armed group of the community.



But basically, it is anti-terrorist and separatist operations. Bangladesh is working to ensure peace and stability in the CHT region. Some separate incidents may happen for the operations. But Bangladesh believes in harmony. Bangladesh doesn't want any kind of exodus of its people to its neighboring country. The members of the all ethnic groups in the region are the people of Bangladesh. The region is a very significant strategically for both India and Bangladesh. Unrest in the region may become a grave threat for India and Bangladesh also. India should support Bangladesh's anti-militant operation as Bangladesh paved the way in ensuring peace, harmony and stability in Northeastern region in cooperating India to tackle separatism, extremism in the region.



Bangladesh is a responsible country in the world. It is known to shelter human beings (Rohingyas from Myanmar) and take back its people to its lard (Chakma people in 1994). Bangladesh wants to ensure perpetual regional peace in the region (in the line of 1997 (Chattogram Hill Tracts Peace Accord).



Bengalis and Non-Bengalis in the Chattogram Hill Tracts region celebrate together the tribal festivals such as Biju, Sangria, Baisabi etc. There is no religious, ethnic boundary in Bangladesh. Everyone is for everyone. People from all ethnicities are united in Bangladesh. The recent exodus incident is just a separate incident in Bangladesh because there are only some people who may migrate to Mizoram.



Militants and terrorists are trying to unite again in Bangladesh. Recently, the issue of militancy has come to the fore in the incident of several youth being killed. There is enough reason to be alarmed by the reports of activities of militant organizations under new names. Most of the missing youths who leave their homes in the name of alleged migration are falling into the trap of banned militant organizations



Many top-level militant leaders are active behind the scenes to misguide them or trap them. Militant groups are waiting for time and opportunity. After the arrest of four members of Jamaatul Ansar Fil HindalSharqiya, RAB said recently that this new militant organization is giving money to the Kuki-Chin National Front, a separatist organization in the hills, to buy heavy weapons. RAB said that in the last 8-9 months, the organization has paid 17 lakhs to KNF, an armed organization of Pahar, to buy heavy weapons. About 50 lakh rupees have been sent to various places through banking channel and mobile banking to manage the activities of the organization.



Separatist organizations Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) and United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) are always trying to create unrest in Bangladesh's border areas,Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said.



Security forces in Bangladesh have started an operation on a young, armed tribal group that they claim assisted in the training of a potential Muslim extremist organization in the unrest-ridden Chattogram Hill Tracts, a region in the country's southeast that is close to the borders with Myanmar and India.



Many claims to have discovered a solid connection between the national front and Jama'atul Ansar Fil HindalSharqiya, a purportedly recently created Muslim extremist organisation. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan stated, "We have definite information that the newly established militant organization was being trained by KNF in isolated areas of Bandarban district.



Bangladesh, a nation with a majority of moderate Muslims, has experienced violent Islamic extremism on multiple occasions, most notably in July 2016, when five extremists with ties to the Islamic State group massacred 20 hostages-mostly foreigners-during an overnight siege at a café in Dhaka.



The allegations that KNF cooperated with an Islamic extremist group have not yet been formally addressed. However, as the opeartion got underway, the group denied being a "separatist" outfit.



Violent militancy in Bangladesh had significantly decreased in recent years following a successful, albeit harsh, crackdown by the security forces and a reduction in global extremism.



Terrorism can be controlled to a great extent if we can control them primarily. Therefore, strict action should be taken against individuals and organizations involved in terrorist and separatist activities. For this, the law enforcement forces should be made more efficient. We want to see zero tolerance against terrorists not only in words but also in reality.

The writer is a teacher













