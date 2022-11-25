End violence against women together



PARVEZ BABUL



The United Nations general assembly expressed "Concern that violence against women is an obstacle to the achievement of equality, development and peace, as recognized in the Nairobi Forward-looking Strategies for the Advancement of Women and the Platform for Action of the Fourth World Conference on Women, which recommended a set of integral measures to prevent and eliminate violence against women, and to the full implementation of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW). Reiterating that, according to Article one of the Declaration on the CEDAW. The General Assembly decided to designate November 25 as International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women."



Studies show that many women in Bangladesh say that "wife beating is justified!" This shows how unaware the women of our country are about their human rights. More than fifty percent married women have experienced some form of physical violence by their husbands. They experienced some form of physical or sexual violence while big number of women have experienced both types of violence.



Spoke person of the Bangladesh Mahila Parishad mentioned, "Vigorous campaigns about the rights of women are the best way to stop such violence. It is really unfortunate that male partners or husbands here think that without torturing their female partners their power is not being exercised." On the other hand, there is no alternative to empowering and making women aware of their rights in the family. The law enforcement agencies should come forward to stop such heinous spousal violence," she added.



Studies show that women repression was unabated despite stringent law, and that many rape cases were recorded in every year. Number of marital rape is increasing too. The repression on women had increased manifold over the last few years specially during the Covid-19 pandemic. The brutality was inflicted on them mainly for dowry, disputes over wedding and land.



Pursuant to the meeting in Caracas, Venezuela of UNDP to address gender-based violence, it highlighted that violence against women reduced the capacity of the victims/survivors to contribute productively to the family, the economy and public life. It drained resources from social services, the justice system, health care agencies and employers. And lowered the overall educational attainment, mobility and innovative potential of the victims/survivors, their children and even the perpetrators of such violence.



The cost of violence against women is very large according to all studies made in different countries and with different methodologies. Women's overall empowerment depends on their individual, familial, social and national empowerment, and includes access to food, clothing, shelter, education and treatment/ health care. The Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) No.5 aims to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls by 2030 set by the United Nations.



The women development policy of Bangladesh 2008 says that Articles 27, 28, 29 and 65 of the Constitution of Bangladesh ensure equal rights for women. The women development policy also mentions that the main aims of the policy are to include women in every sector of mainstream development and to establish their equal rights. The government and the organizations working for the betterment of women should address gender inequality and inequity, social inequality, economic inequality, and political and legal inequality.



Experts observed that the fundamental questions are important about how climate change have been affecting women, men, boys, and girls differently around the world. And indeed within nations, and how individual behavior can undermine or contribute to the global effort to cool our warming world.



In reality, unfortunately women are treated as second-class citizens and as subordinates to men, making them dependent on men. Men with a negative attitude towards women should immediately change their mindset to welcome girl children and recognize women as human beings. And provide opportunities to them to practice their due rights pursuant to the constitution. In fact, women are deprived in many ways. Their valuable contributions are not monitored, evaluated or recognized. Even in this modern and so-called civilized world women face many superstitions, and are even blamed for giving birth to girl children instead of sons! So, considering the reasons of violence against women, the government, civil society organizations, international communities and all of us both men and women must work hard together to enter into the enlightened world from the present darkness where we and the women are living inhuman lives. I do believe that "We shall overcome one day."



The writer is a poet, journalist, author, Radio and visual storyteller





































