Yet another spate of hike in power price

Published : Friday, 25 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125

Country is going to mark another leap in power price as Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) is set to hike bulk power tariff by 19.92 per cent with effect from next month.

BERC's latest move to shoot up bulk power tariff has been reported to have come following a decision to save Tk17000cr in subsidies, government spends on electricity. However, the energy regulatory body has linked this tariff hike to usual excuse of rising oil and gas price in the international market due to Ukraine-Russia War.

Although BERC tried to establish its grounds behind this hike, the report published in this daily carrying a backlash of Consumer Association of Bangladesh- CAB has sparked our concern. What CAB pointed to in this regard, only lays bare the level of indecision, and mismanagement the BERC, a national corporation is gripped with. It can rightly call into question whether, BERC followed the due course of public hearing or not.

In full agreement with CAB, We also believe that the bulk power tariff hike will only mount the sufferings of common people already panting with cut-throat price of daily essentials. Oddly enough, BERC's decision of the latest tariff hike came without examining into country's current socio-economic conditions. And what the energy regulatory body tried to establish in support of their logic of evading the review of socio-economic aspect is no short of irresponsibility. BERC tried to get away with the review only saying that the tariff hike would not impact retail consumers!

Our economy has been undergoing the transition due to many crises including pandemic, global war, inflation and economic graduation. While the economy passes through this transition, the tariff hike move always becomes a bolt from the blue. After the recent gas tariff hike initiative, the electricity bulk tariff hike move has initiated since both hikes are largely interconnected.

Due to frequent shift in the policy direction, priority of primary energy and planning changes, the power sector is not heading towards the right track though it meets the demand of mass people at present. Currently, around 10000 MW power production capacity remains idle since energy sourcing and streaming are not well connected and planned in any master plans without immediate usage.

Experts, however, have long advised the government to reserves power through maintain austerity in an organised way inside the country to solve the shortage in supply, to avoid further burdening the consumers. In addition, a large part of the problem can be solved by removing inefficiency and irregularities in the distribution companies.

This price hike is likely to hold back the current revival and transitional pace. We believe, the government can smoothly spare the commoners of this power tariff hike with money saved through restoring discipline by plugging in the systematic loopholes in the sector.



