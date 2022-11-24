Video
Spain thrash Costa Rica 7-0 in World Cup start

Published : Thursday, 24 November, 2022 at 12:07 AM
Observer Online Sports Desk

Spain put seven unanswered goals past Costa Rica to begin its World Cup challenge in the sides' Group E opener at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Wednesday.

Barcelona's magical midfield trio of Sergio Busquets, Pedri and Gavi were on top form as Spain demolished Costa Rica 7-0 in their World Cup opener.
Spain may not be the favourites to win in Qatar, but they cruised to a victory over Costa Rica.

Dani Olmo gave Spain an early lead in their opening game. He gorgeously collected a ball from Gavi on the turn, before lofting it over Keylor Navas in the Costa Rica goal.

Then, with 20 minutes gone, stand-in striker Marco Asensio swept home a cross from Jordi Alba after another lovely move.

Ten minutes later, Jordi Alba was fouled in the box, and Ferran Torres stroked home the penalty.

It has been more of the same in the second-half, with Torres adding a second after a fine turn inside the box.

With 15 minutes left, 18-year-old Gavi became the third-youngest scorer in World Cup history, before Carlos Soler converted a rebound in the 90th minute.

After 93 minutes, Morata fired home against a chastened Costa Rican defence.

Earlier, groupmates Germany were sensationally beaten by Japan. Hansi Flick's side could exit the tournament if they lose to Spain on Sunday.

Costa Rica were painfully poor, showing no aggression or fight that earned previous underdogs Saudi Arabia and Japan famous wins. Even so Spain simply passed them to death, but with a cutting edge that many critics felt they were lacking ahead of the tournament.


END/AGENCIES/SZA


