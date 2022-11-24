

AIBL opens 206th branch at Dakshin Surma, Sylhet

Managing Director and CEO Farman R. Chowdhury inaugurated the new branch as chief guest. Sylhet Zonal Head AKM Amzad Hossain presided over the ceremony.

Former Chairman of Chittagong Stock Exchange Fakruddin Ali Ahmed, Managing Director of Zenith Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Dr. Belal Uddin Ahmed, Executive Director of M Ahmed T & Lands Hasan Chowdhury, Senior Vice President of Sylhet Chamber of Commerce and Industry Falah Uddin Ahmed, Former Senior Vice President of Sylhet Chamber of Commerce and Industry Alhajj Shah Alam, among others spoke on the occasion.

Senior Vice President and Head of PRD Jalal Ahmed conducted the ceremony. A large number of local people and well-wishers were present. Dakshin Surma Manager Nurul Ambia Chowdhury thanked the audience.

