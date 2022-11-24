Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 November, 2022, 6:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD, S Africa ties to reap mutual trade benefits: BGMEA chief

Published : Thursday, 24 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

BD, S Africa ties to reap mutual trade benefits: BGMEA chief

BD, S Africa ties to reap mutual trade benefits: BGMEA chief

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has said Bangladesh and South Africa have the opportunity to widen avenues of mutual trade and investment through intensifying bilateral cooperation and engagement.
More effective discussions and interaction between the both countries would help to explore many potential areas of mutual benefits, he observed.
His remarks came during a luncheon meeting with Candith Mashego-Dlamini, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation in South Africa on Tuesday.
The luncheon meeting was hosted by Md. Shahriar Alam, MP, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, in honor of Deputy Minister Mashego-Dlamini at the stateguest house Padma in Dhaka.
Various trade related issues including possible areas and ways of expanding trade between Bangladesh and South Africa were discussed in the meeting.
They also had discussions about how Bangladesh could increase RMG exports to the South African market.
The possible ways of sharing technological know-how for mutual benefits got due importance in the meeting.
Nahim Razzaq, MP, Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh, Cedrick C. Crowley, Minister Plenipotentiary, South African High Commission to India New Delhi, India, and P. Mokazi, Director Technical Specialist, Office of Deputy Minister Mashego-Dlamini were also present at the meeting.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL opens 206th branch at Dakshin Surma, Sylhet
BD, S Africa ties to reap mutual trade benefits: BGMEA chief
BCSIR holds meeting on ISO Standard in Industrialisation
Eng. Md. Rafiqul Islam joins KGDCL as MD
HP plans up to 6,000 job cuts
‘Without product diversity handicraft sector can't sustain’
a2i, 8 FIs sign MoU for collecting utility bills thru ekPay
3-day int’l trade shows begins in city today


Latest News
Michy Batshuayi fires Belgium to World Cup win over Canada
Spain thrash Costa Rica 7-0 in World Cup start
PM to address public rally in Jashore Thursday
Gaibandha-5 by-election: Wait for a decision, says CEC
Most Ukrainians left without power after Russian strikes
US to grant Ukraine $400m in assistance
Brazil looking forward to seeing the best of Neymar at World Cup
Rohingya repatriation possible upon democracy resumption in Myanmar: Japan
Ronaldo's next club options after leaving Manchester United
Grand-daughter, 4 others arrested for killing grandfather
Most Read News
World Cup holders France sink Australia
DU student dies 'falling off' Jagannath Hall building
Dhaka commuters urged to avoid Airport Road from Nov 24-27
NSTU signs MoU with two universities
Child killed 'by father' while trying to save mother
Spain thrash Costa Rica 7-0 in World Cup start
Earthquake magnitude 5.9 hits northwest Turkey, causing panic
France thump Australia 4-1 to launch World Cup defence
Altercation over Argentina match: 2 teenagers hacked
Climate change will fuel diseases, warns Global Fund
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft