

BD, S Africa ties to reap mutual trade benefits: BGMEA chief

More effective discussions and interaction between the both countries would help to explore many potential areas of mutual benefits, he observed.

His remarks came during a luncheon meeting with Candith Mashego-Dlamini, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation in South Africa on Tuesday.

The luncheon meeting was hosted by Md. Shahriar Alam, MP, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, in honor of Deputy Minister Mashego-Dlamini at the stateguest house Padma in Dhaka.

Various trade related issues including possible areas and ways of expanding trade between Bangladesh and South Africa were discussed in the meeting.

They also had discussions about how Bangladesh could increase RMG exports to the South African market.

The possible ways of sharing technological know-how for mutual benefits got due importance in the meeting.

Nahim Razzaq, MP, Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh, Cedrick C. Crowley, Minister Plenipotentiary, South African High Commission to India New Delhi, India, and P. Mokazi, Director Technical Specialist, Office of Deputy Minister Mashego-Dlamini were also present at the meeting. -UNB









