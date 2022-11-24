Video
BCSIR holds meeting on ISO Standard in Industrialisation

Published : Thursday, 24 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Desk

A stakeholder meeting on "ISO Standard in Research and Industrialisation" was held at the IFRD Auditorium of Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research (BCSIR) on Tuesday, says a press release.
Chairman of BCSIR Professor Dr. Md. Aftab Ali Shaikh was present as chief guest and Delwar Hossain, Member (Admin), Member (Development), Member (Science and Technology) and BCSIR-Secretary Shah Abdul Tarique were present as special guests.
Chairman urged to the scientists to work hard with honesty for the betterment of the nation.
Scientist Shamim Ahmed -Director (in charge) of Institute of National Analytical Research and Service (INARS) presided over the workshop and welcomed the distinguished stakeholders from Akij Group, ACI, Dhaka WASA, BUET and Dhaka University.
Among others, directors of various laboratories and senior scientists were present the said stakeholders meeting.


