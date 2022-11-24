Eng. Md. Rafiqul Islam joins KGDCL as MD



Eng Md Rafiqul Islam

Rafiqul Islam obtained B.Sc in Mechanical Engineering Degree from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in 1993. In 1994, he started his career as a first class officer in Jalalabad Gas Transmission and Distribution System Limited.

Besides, he served in GTCL, PGCL, Petrobangla and RPGCL during his career.

In family life, he is the father of 3 daughters. On joining the post of MD, the General Manager of the KGDCL, Officers Welfare Association, CBA leaders and officers and employees at all levels received him with felicitations and flowers.













