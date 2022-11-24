‘Without product diversity handicraft sector can't sustain’

Handicrafts and handlooms industries are facing severe difficulties as the cost of producing such products has have gone up due to yarn price hike. On the other hand, product sales have decreased due to the impact of pandemic followed by ongoing inflation.

In the emerging situation small enterprises have lost the ability to sustain business and stay competitive. They have therefore demanded continuation of government policies and financial support to effectively promote the handicraft industry.

In the first meeting of the FBCCI Standing Committee on Handicrafts, Handloom, Cottage Industries, Ethnic and Tribal Products held on Tuesday, the committee members highlighted these issues and laid emphasis on easy financing of such industrial units by banks.

The FBCCI committee members urged the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) to be more active in organizing fairs at home and abroad while women entrepreneurs must be allowed to participate in the fairs by paying a nominal fee.

FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu was present at the meeting as the chief guest. He said, "Fairs should not only be aimed at selling products. It must bring supply orders. Therefore you have to improve product quality. Product diversification should be on high priority."

FBCCI Vice President Amin Helaly urged the entrepreneurs to submit specific proposals in writing about the challenges of handicrafts, handloom and cottage industry.

He said, "Entrepreneurs best know about their challenges. You should take initiative to bring a proposal to us. We (FBCCI) will present it to the policy maker."

Director-in-Charge of the standing committee Md. Ali Hossain Shishir said, "SME entrepreneurs can overcome the current crisis if they get government policy and financial support." He urged women entrepreneurs from all over the country to come forward harmoniously for the development of the CSME industry.

Chairman of the committee Rashedul Karim Munna emphasized on increasing productivity by employing skill workers in the handicraft industry. He advised to make a strategic plan for the handloom and handicrafts industry.









