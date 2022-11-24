Video
3-day int’l trade shows begins in city today

Published : Thursday, 24 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Correspondent

The 3-day-long 3 International Trade Shows begin at the, International Convention City Bashundhara in the capital today (Thursday).
The trade shows are: 6th Bangladesh Buildcon  International Expo 2022, 6th Bangladesh Wood International Expo and Electrical Expo Bangladesh 2022. To be concluded on Saturday nest, the shows will be inaugurated by Planning M.A. Mannan has consented to be the Chief Guest on Thursday.
Jointly Organized by ASK Trade & Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, Futurex Trade Fairs & Events Pvt Ltd and Bangladesh Electrical Association, the three international trade shows have participation of nearly 200 companies including a pavilion of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) from India and other exhibitors from overseas along with leading domestic players with focus on Innovation, Machinery Materials, & Products related to Architecture, Building, Construction, Design, Wood & Woodworking, Electrical Products  providing an opportunity to source from a large numbers of suppliers.
The schedules of the trade shows were announced at a press conference held at a hotel on Tuesday. Ask trade & exhibitions Pvt Ltd Director Nanda Gopal K and Managing Director Tipu Sultan Bhuiyan Khandakar Ruhul Amin CIP, Chairman, Bangladesh Electrical Association Were present at the press conference. In the three shows, more than 2,000 brands from nearly 200 International and domestic exhibitors will be on display. The displays will highlight various building materials, machinery, equipment, and other technological advancements, machinery, tools, materials related to the wood and furniture industries including hardware, tools, fittings, laminates, boards, coatings, abrasives, and adhesives, among other things.


