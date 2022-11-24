SME output values hit record Tk 43,780cr in 2020: BB

A Bangladesh Bank (BB) study report has revealed that the output of the country's small and medium enterprises (SMEs) reached a record level of Tk 43,780 crore in 2020 continuing a steady growth since 1992.

Despite its significance in the economy, the sector has not realised its maximum capacity yet, facing some constraints to reaching its full potential, the report said. The sector still requires a policy design to overcome the rooted problems that remain in this sector, it said.

It suggested that the government and financial institutions provide adequate finance for modernisation and technological advancement of the SME sector to compete in the advanced international market.

The BB made the assessments in the special research work titled 'Estimating the contribution of SMEs output on GDP growth in Bangladesh', released on Monday. After 1992, the output of SMEs began to rise.

In 1994, SMEs output was Tk 6,756 crore, and it rose to Tk 9,433 crore in 2000. It increased by more than 100 per cent to Tk 19,485 crore in 2005, according to the study report. Ten years later, it reached Tk 20,040 crore, and by 2020 to Tk 43,780 crore.

The share of gross domestic product contributed by SMEs has increased steadily over the past two decades, from 2.55 per cent in 1994 to 3.44 per cent in 2015, and 3.74 per cent in 2020, the study report said.

Small and medium enterprises are thought to be the driving force behind the rapid economic growth in Bangladesh.

According to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) figure, the industrial sector's share in the GDP was 33.85 per cent in FY18 and then climbed to 35 per cent in FY19, but then it declined to 34.94 per cent in FY20 because of the global pandemic crisis.

The key driver of industrial sector growth is the manufacturing sector, which includes cottage, micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (CMSME). The overall share of small and medium-sized enterprises in the industrial sector was 20.15 per cent in FY20.

The sector has also been contributing to the economic development of marginal people by ensuring access to institutional financing for small and medium-sized entrepreneurs across the country, the BB report said.

Due to labour-intensive nature, more than 21 million people were employed by the CMSME enterprises at a comparatively low wage, it said. It is expected to promote employment and increase income which virtually increases the standard of living and eradicate poverty, the BB report said.

To accelerate the potential output of SMEs, it is necessary to expedite the export orientation of the country in new areas/sectors as it will foster the process of internationalisation in the economy, it recommended.

It further said for young people to emerge as SME entrepreneurs, the government may decide to enhance the start-up fund for new entrepreneurs on easy terms and conditions, it proposed.









