BUSINESS EVENTS

Published : Thursday, 24 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

BUSINESS EVENTS

BUSINESS EVENTS

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi hands over the gold trophy to Envoy Textiles Managing Director Tanvir Ahmed at a national award giving ceremony held in the city on Tuesday. Envoy Textiles Ltd (ETL) is a showcase example of sustainable design and demonstrator of leadership in transforming the textile industry.  Envoy exports denim fabrics to Cambodia, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Kenya, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the US, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam.



BUSINESS EVENTS

BUSINESS EVENTS

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handing over award to ServicEngine Ltd Chief Operating Officer Syed Akram Hossain at a national award giving ceremony held in the city on Tuesday. ServicEngine Ltd won the "National Export Trophy" for the seventh time for the highest export revenue for the financial year 2018-2019.







