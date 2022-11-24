Novoair to operate Jashore-C'Bazar direct flights from Nov 30

NOVOAIR will operate direct flights on Jashore-Cox's Bazar route from November 30.

The flight will depart from Jashore every Wednesday at 11:45 AM and will arrive in Cox's Bazar at 12:55 pm. Similarly, it will depart from Cox's Bazar every Saturday at 9:55 AM and will arrive in Jashore at 11am. One-way fare will start from Tk 5,900.

NOVOAIR has announced a free hotel offer for three nights in Cox's Bazar for tourists. To enjoy this offer, passengers have to purchase return couple tickets from Jashore to Cox's Bazar to Jashore. This offer includes free hotel stay for three nights. NOVOAIR offered free hotel room in Cox's Bazar are Seagull Hotel, Long Beach Hotel, Neeshorgo Hotel & Resort, Windy Terrace Hotel, Grace Cox Smart Hotel, and Hotel Sea Palace. -UNB











