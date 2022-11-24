Video
BGMEA sponsors Wheelchair Cricket Team

Published : Thursday, 24 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) will sponsor Bangladesh Wheelchair Cricket Team in the international T20, ODI wheelchair cricket tournament to be held in India from 17-21 January 2023.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan handed over the sponsorship cheque to Bangladesh Wheelchair Cricket Team captain Mohammad Mohasin at a program at BGMEA Complex on November 20.
Bangladesh will play 3 T20 and 1 one-day match against India in the tournament.
A 15-member Bangladesh Wheelchair Cricket Team will fly to India in January 2023 to participate in the tournament.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said BGMEA has been making every possible effort to promote 'Made in Bangladesh' globally.
BGMEA has organized the first-ever "Made in Bangladesh Week" as part of its endeavors to showcase the country internationally, he said.
"Bangladesh Wheelchair Cricket Team has already made their mark in the international arena and has potential to bring more glory to Bangladesh. BGMEA is supporting Bangladesh Wheelchair Cricket Team with sponsorship as it will contribute to branding Bangladesh," Faruque Hassan added.
Wheelchair Cricket Team captain Mohammad Mohasin expressed thanks to BGMEA for the sponsorship.    -UNB


