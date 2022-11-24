Video
Big Sports Day to boost Samsung TV sales on discount

Published : Thursday, 24 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

The world's biggest sports event FIFA World Cup is already underway! To spread the exuberance of the World Cup into every household, popular electronics brand Samsung has just come up with its 'Big Sports Day' campaign, offering attractive discounts and lucrative offers that can multiply the fans' joy this sports season.
During the 'Big Sports Day' campaign, buyers will have the chance to win great discounts and offers upon their purchase of Samsung TVs.
Customers can win up to 100 percent price off on Soundbar worth up to BDT 29,900 or Samsung Tab up to BDT 10,499 availing certain models of Samsung TVs! Besides, upon buying specific models of Samsung TVs, buyers can also enjoy up to BDT 6,000 cashback. Samsung fans will also get free home delivery and in-home service for free. Buyers can avail these attractive discounts and offers by purchasing the TV from any authorized Samsung dealer point.
Shahriar Bin Lutfor, Director and Head of Business, Samsung Consumer Electronics, said, "Considering the convenience of our customers, Samsung has come up with this campaign with lucrative discounts and offers. Hopefully, the immersive picture quality and innovative features of Samsung TVs will transform consumers' World Cup football watching experience with family and friends. At Samsung, our main objective is to bring the latest technology and the best innovation in televisions, while keeping the prices within reach of our consumers. We are constantly working to achieve this goal".
You can visit your nearest authorized Samsung dealer point to avail the 'Big Sports Day' discounts and offers. The campaign will run till December 31, 2022. For more details on discounts and offers, call Samsung's round-the-clock helpline - 08000 300 300, or visit Samsung's official Facebook page - (facebook.com/SamsungBangladesh/). Enjoy every moment of the World Cup football with Samsung TV!


