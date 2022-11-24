

NCC Bank starts School Banking Campaign 2022

Md. Mahbub Alam, Deputy Managing Director of NCC Bank formally inaugurated the activities at Adarsha High School in Mirpur-10, Dhaka recently, says a press release.

Besides, Mohammad Ridwanul Hoque, EVP and Head of Marketing and Branches Division, Farhad Akhter Md. Shahriyar, EVP and Manager of Darus Salam Road Branch, Md. Jashimuddin, SVP and Manager of Shyamoli Branch, Salah Uddin, VP and Manager of Mirpur Branch of NCC Bank and Noore Alam, Headmaster of Adarsha High School along with other teachers of the school and prominent businessmen were also present at the inaugural ceremony.

Mentionable that, NCC Bank is doing school banking campaign activities subsequently every year under the financial inclusion program of Bangladesh Bank.







