Thursday, 24 November, 2022, 6:36 AM
Home Business

BD set to hold rice food festival in Kolkata

Published : Thursday, 24 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata will soon organise a rice food festival in the city to exhibit different varieties of rice from the neighbouring country and food items made from them.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Indo-Pacific Conclave, Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner Andalib Elias said the initiative will throw open trade opportunities between India and Bangladesh, Indian media reported on Wednesday.
"It is my idea to organise a rice festival in Kolkata to showcase the varieties of rice from Bangladesh. We have so many varieties of rice in Bangladesh. The rice is used to make biryani, payesh (rice pudding), pitha (pie) and so many other food items. We are yet to fix a date for the festival as we are yet to sort out the budgeting issues. We plan to bring chefs from Bangladesh who would prepare dishes at the festival," said Elias.
The Indo-Pacific Conclave on 'Re-imagine and Reconnect the Indo-Pacific Region through the Lens of Culture' was organised by the US Consulate General in Kolkata and the Asian Confluence, a think tank.
The Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner added, "Food is our expertise. It is a great way to create awareness and friendship among nations. This kind of initiative is a good way to move forward. Through cultural exchanges and food, we can forge ties with countries.," The Indian Express quoted the Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner s saying.
Elias informed that 10th edition of the Bangladesh Book Fair will be held in the city from December 2 to 11. But the venue has been changed from Citizen's Park near Rabindra Sadan to College Square in north Kolkata, a book hub of the city.
"Around 60-70 publishers from Bangladesh will participate in the book fair. Over the years, the fair has been very successful in the city," he added.


« PreviousNext »

