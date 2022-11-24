MBL holds business review meet of North Bengal region



The Business Review Meeting of North Bengal Region of Mercantile Bank Limited was held at Grand Palace Hotel and Resorts in Rangpur recently, says a press release.Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank was present in the meeting as the chief guest. In his speech, the MD and CEO advised the Heads of Branches and In-charges of the Upashakhas to ensure best possible customer services with latest technology based banking to achieve the target in the 4th quarter of the current year.Furthermore, He emphasized on the expansion of business around 16 districts of the region, improve the quality of the loans and encourage the loans to SME and Agriculture sector.Bank's AMD and CRO Mati Ul Hasan attended the meeting as the special guest and urged the participants to be amicable in their duties. Md. Motiar Rahman, Regional Head of the Bank's North Bengal Region presided over the meeting. 21 HOBs and 8 In-charges of Upashkhas of the mentioned region participated the business review meeting.