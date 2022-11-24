Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) Wednesday plunged further due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 22.78 points or 0.37 percent to 6,207.73. Two other indices also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 7.02 points to finish at 2,183.19 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 5.95 points to close at 1,349.55. Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, amounted to Taka 5406.82 million, which was Taka 4286.82 million at the previous session of the week.

Out of 315 issues traded, 63 declined, 20 advanced and 232 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor. CLICL was the day's top gainer, posting 9.96 percent gain while HRTEX was the worst loser, losing 9.09 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 76.25 points to settle at 18,340.61 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 46.17 points to close at 10,988.58. -BSS





















