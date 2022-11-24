

Bangladesh for boosting overseas trade thru Colombo port

These proposals were presented at a discussion meeting of the Sri Lankan Port Authority with the leaders of the Shipping Agents Association at Agrabad on Tuesday afternoon.

A nine-member delegation, including SPA Chairman Keith D. Bernard, met with leaders of the BSAA in Chattogram.

In the meeting Keith D. Bernard said, "Bangladesh has immense potential in shipping trade. When the whole world was closed, the operations of Chittagong Port were going on. The import and export of Chittagong Port is constantly increasing.

The shipping traffic of Chittagong Port with Sri Lanka has increased significantly in the last three years. We are ready to provide all kinds of facilities for cargo transportation for SPA Bangladesh businessmen in future."

BSAA Chairman Syed Mohammad Arif presided over the meeting while senior vice chairman of the association Syed Iqbal Ali Shimul, Vice Chairman Riaz Uddin Khan, Advisor of the Association Ataul Karim, Vice President of Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association Khairul Alam Sujan, Chittagong Chamber Director Anjan Shekhar Das, Directors of Shipping Agents Association and senior officials of various logistics organizations were also present on the occasion among others.

Syed Mohammad Arif said, "Bangladesh goods transportation is increasing through Sri Lanka port. However, if the quality of service is increased and the cost is reduced, traders will be more attracted to this port. Therefore, the Sri Lankan Port Authority should give importance to the demands of Bangladeshis in shipping trade."





