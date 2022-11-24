Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 November, 2022, 6:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh for boosting overseas trade thru Colombo port

Published : Thursday, 24 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh for boosting overseas trade thru Colombo port

Bangladesh for boosting overseas trade thru Colombo port

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 23: Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association (BSAA) has given a bunch of recommendations to the Sri Lanka Port Authority (SPA) to increase the import and export goods transportation from Bangladesh using Sri Lanka's Colombo Port.
These proposals were presented at a discussion meeting of the Sri Lankan Port Authority with the leaders of the Shipping Agents Association at Agrabad on Tuesday afternoon.
A nine-member delegation, including SPA Chairman Keith D. Bernard, met with leaders of the BSAA in Chattogram.
In the meeting Keith D. Bernard said, "Bangladesh has immense potential in shipping trade. When the whole world was closed, the operations of Chittagong Port were going on. The import and export of Chittagong Port is constantly increasing.
The shipping traffic of Chittagong Port with Sri Lanka has increased significantly in the last three years. We are ready to provide all kinds of facilities for cargo transportation for SPA Bangladesh businessmen in future."
BSAA Chairman Syed Mohammad Arif presided over the meeting while  senior vice chairman of the association Syed Iqbal Ali Shimul, Vice Chairman Riaz Uddin Khan, Advisor of the Association Ataul Karim, Vice President of Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association Khairul Alam Sujan, Chittagong Chamber Director Anjan Shekhar Das, Directors of Shipping Agents Association and senior officials of various logistics organizations were also present on the occasion among others.
Syed Mohammad Arif said, "Bangladesh goods transportation is increasing through Sri Lanka port. However, if the quality of service is increased and the cost is reduced, traders will be more attracted to this port. Therefore, the Sri Lankan Port Authority should give importance to the demands of Bangladeshis in shipping trade."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL opens 206th branch at Dakshin Surma, Sylhet
BD, S Africa ties to reap mutual trade benefits: BGMEA chief
BCSIR holds meeting on ISO Standard in Industrialisation
Eng. Md. Rafiqul Islam joins KGDCL as MD
HP plans up to 6,000 job cuts
‘Without product diversity handicraft sector can't sustain’
a2i, 8 FIs sign MoU for collecting utility bills thru ekPay
3-day int’l trade shows begins in city today


Latest News
Michy Batshuayi fires Belgium to World Cup win over Canada
Spain thrash Costa Rica 7-0 in World Cup start
PM to address public rally in Jashore Thursday
Gaibandha-5 by-election: Wait for a decision, says CEC
Most Ukrainians left without power after Russian strikes
US to grant Ukraine $400m in assistance
Brazil looking forward to seeing the best of Neymar at World Cup
Rohingya repatriation possible upon democracy resumption in Myanmar: Japan
Ronaldo's next club options after leaving Manchester United
Grand-daughter, 4 others arrested for killing grandfather
Most Read News
World Cup holders France sink Australia
DU student dies 'falling off' Jagannath Hall building
Dhaka commuters urged to avoid Airport Road from Nov 24-27
NSTU signs MoU with two universities
Child killed 'by father' while trying to save mother
Spain thrash Costa Rica 7-0 in World Cup start
Earthquake magnitude 5.9 hits northwest Turkey, causing panic
France thump Australia 4-1 to launch World Cup defence
Altercation over Argentina match: 2 teenagers hacked
Climate change will fuel diseases, warns Global Fund
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft