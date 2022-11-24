Govt to buy 1.40 lakh tonnes of fertiliser

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) on Wednesday approved separate proposals for procuring some 1.40 lakh metric tons of urea and MOP fertilizer to meet the growing domestic demand.

The meeting was held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair approved a proposal from Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) to procure some 50,000 metric tones of MOP fertilizer under state-level agreement from Canadian Commercial Corporation at a cost of around Taka 414.13 crore.

Besides, the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) has been given approval to procure a total of 90,000 metric tones of urea fertilizer from different sources.

The BCIC would procure 30,000 metric tones of bulk granular urea fertilizer from Fertiglobe Distribution Limited, UAE at a cost of Taka 188.93 crore, besides another 30,000 metric tones of bagged granular urea fertilizer from KAFCO, at a cost of Taka 185.13 crore.

Buying yet another 30,000 metric tones of bulk granular urea fertilizer was approved from Muntajat, Qatar at a cost of Taka 188.93 crore.

Besides, following a proposal from the Internal Resources Division (IRD), the National Board of Revenue (NBR) would procure six full-fledged container scanner systems from Nuctech Company Ltd for customs houses and offices at a cost of Taka 327.01 crore.













