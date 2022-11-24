71 companies get Nat’l Export Trophy



Minister for Commerce Tipu Munshi handing over a trophy to Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, Chairman and CEO of PRAN-RFL Group for its outstanding contribution to export segment for FY 2018-19, at a national award giving ceremony at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center at Purbachal on Tuesday.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the gold, bronze and silver trophies to the recipients at a ceremony as chief guest in Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in Purbachal area on Tuesday, said a press release.

The Ministry of Commerce and the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) jointly organised the award distribution ceremony.

This year 29 gold, 24 silver and 18 bronze trophies were given in different categories and services.

Speaking on the occasion, Tipu Munshi said the export trophies are given for the outstanding contribution in country's export and other compliance issues.

"The companies were selected on the basis of their export performance," he added.

Tipu said the government is taking necessary steps to deal with the ongoing situation.

Senior Secretary of the Commerce Ministry Tapan Kanti Ghosh presided over the function while Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md Jasim Uddin attended as the special guest. EPB Vice-Chairman AHM Ahsan delivered the welcome address.

PRAN-RFL Group has secured the highest national export trophies for its outstanding contribution to export segment for FY 2018-19.

This business giant received six trophies, including gold, out of the 71 companies nominated for the trophies, for exporting agro processing, plastic goods and light engineering sectors.

Though this group secured five export trophies in 2016-17 and 2017-18, each, this time they broke their own record and got the highest six trophies.

Moreover, the concerned Commerce Ministry awarded export trophy to the Group as the highest exporter for the last 18 consecutive years.

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman and CEO of PRAN-RFL Group, received the award on behalf of PRAN Dairy while Uzma Chowdhury, director (corporate finance) at the group and Eleash Mridha, managing director of PRAN Group received the award on behalf of PRAN Agro and PRAN Foods respectively.

Therefore, RN Paul, managing director of RFL group received the award on behalf of Rangpur Metal and Toukirul Islam, executive director of Durable Plastic and Mohammad Kazi Abdul Quiyum, executive director of Banga Plastic International received the award on behalf their organizations.

PRAN-RFL Group, the country's leading food manufacturer and exporter, started exporting its products to France in 1997. At present, the group is exporting it wide range of products to 145 countries in the globe.

PRAN-RFL has a big market in India and Middle East countries and also available in Africa, Europe and North & South America region.















