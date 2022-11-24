Video
3,428 garment workers to get money from central fund

Published : Thursday, 24 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business Correspondent

The government will distribute cash assistance from the Central Fund to dead         and affected workers and their families. The board meeting approved a total of 3,428 workers employed in 100 percent export-oriented garment industry to receive their share from Tk 21.65 crore fund .
The money was deposited to the fund from the export earnings at a rate of 0.03 percent. The central fund has been set up under the Ministry of Labor and Employment. The purpose of the fund is to compensate families of who died during their job, medical treatment to injured workers, and to reward meritorious children of apparel workers.
The list and funds were approved in the 18th board meeting of the Central Fund held on Tuesday afternoon in the conference room of the ministry of labor, chaired by State Minister Monnujan Sufian.
Among those listed for assistance, 495 workers of BGMEA and 241 workers of BKMEA will be given assistance of Tk 14,66,50,000 due to death and permanent disability while 2040 workers of BGMEA and BKMEA will receive medical assistance of Tk 5,68,16,000.
Besides, Tk 1,30,40,000 will be given as educational assistance to 652 meritorious children of workers.
According to Bangladesh Labor Act, 0.03 percent of the value of exported goods is directly deposited into the Central Fund through Bangladesh Bank.
Among others, Md Ehsan Elahi, secretary of the ministry, Md Nasir Uddin Ahmed, inspector general of department of inspection of factories and institutions, Molla Jalal Uddin, director general of the central fund, Mohammad Hatem, Executive President of BKMEA, were present at the meeting.


