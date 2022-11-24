Disputed students included in DU Surja Sen Hall unit of BCL

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has formed committee of its branch at Masterda Surja Sen Hall of Dhaka University that sparked criticism as some expelled students have been included in the committee. In the new committee some managed to list their names, who are involved in question paper leak, harassment of female and male students and confirmed mugger.

On the basis of the recommendations of Hall President Mariyam Zaman Khan Sohan and General Secretary Siam Rahman, DU branch President Sonjit Chandra Das and General Secretary Saddam Hussain approved the committee on Tuesday.

In the newly-announced committee, Tushar Hossain has been made Vice-President who is known as an alleged hooligan and journalist basher. On August 4 this year, Prajit Das, a Hazaribagh resident, filed a case with Shahbagh Police Station against Tushar bringing allegations of snatching his bike, mobile and cash money after giving him a good beating on the DU campus. One day after filing of the case, Tushar returned the snatched goods to the victim and reached a compromise at the police station. He made a bond not to get involved in such misdeeds in the future.

Earlier, Tushar harassed Khaled Mahmud, DU Correspondent of Daily Sangbad. Tushar is a student of Marketing Department under the 2016-17 session.

Another leader, Mahmud Arpon, who has been made Vice-President in the new committee was suspended by the university authorities for beating up a female and a male student on the campus on July 15 in 2018. Arpon is a student of English for Speakers of other Languages (ESOL) of the university under 2017-18 session.

Sheikh Maroof Hossain Sujon has been made Vice-President of the Hall, who was expelled from the university for his involvement in the "Gha" unit question paper leak in 2018. He is a student of the Political Science Department of 2016-17 session.

Saddam Hussain, General Secretary of the DU branch Chhatra League, told the Daily Observer, "We have directed all the Hall presidents and general secretaries to bring friendly, skilled, dedicated and clean image students in the committee. If any irregularities are found, we will take action."













