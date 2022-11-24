Chief Election Commi-ssioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said on Wednesday, "EC will not take any imprudent decision regarding Gaibandha-5 by elections irregularities."

Speaking with the journalists at Agargaon Election Commission (EC) building he said, "We are scrutinizing our inquiry committee report. We never wanted to take any imprudent decisions regarding this."

In response to a question, whether any date has been fixed for the Gaibandha-5 by-election, CEC said, "I do not want to make any comment about this."

On October-12 Election Commission (EC) withheld the by-elections to Gaibandha-5 constituency due to "malpractice".

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal formed a three-member investigation committee

to identify those involved in the irregularities.

The inquiry committee gave 600 pages report with the testimony of more than six hundred people after evaluating the CCTV footages of 51 centers.

In the first phase the probe body recorded statements of over 600 people, including the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police of Gaibandha, presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and polling agents of 51 polling centers.

A committee member said almost all the 100 carried out duties as presiding officers, assistant presiding officers or polling agents appointed by party candidates.

On November 5 the CEC asked the investigation committee to submit full report after evaluating remaining CCTV footages of 94 centers.

In second phase On November 16 EC investigation committee submitted full report of Gaibandha by-elections irregularities, report by examining all the 145 Close Circuit (CCTV) Camera footages."

This was the first by-polls conducted by the current EC. Also, this was the first time an EC halted an entire by-election to a parliamentary seat.









