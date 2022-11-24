Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 November, 2022, 6:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

IORA Ministers' meet kicks off today

13 ministers in Dhaka

Published : Thursday, 24 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Shahnaj Begum

Ministers of 13 member countries arrived in Dhaka to kick off today the 22nd Council of Ministers' (COM) meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).
Current chair Bangladesh, is hosting the  meeting.
A two-day 24th meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials (CSO), held at a city hotel beginning Tuesday, discussed developing a mechanism for adopting big projects, prevent piracy, armed robbery, unregulated fishing and disaster management.
Decisions taken at the CSO meeting will be placed in the IORA Council of Ministers' meeting.
"We want free, inclusive, secure and peaceful navigation for all without any encumbrance in the region," said Momen.
He said priority areas for the IORA include- maritime safety and security; trade and investment facilitation, fisheries management, disaster risk management, tourism and cultural exchanges; academic, scientific and technological cooperation, blue economy and women's economic empowerment.
He laid emphasis on making the best use of the sea in a more "regulated, progressive and scientific" manner.
"In future, we will take big projects to maximize gains," he said.
He said, the participating Foreign Ministers, state ministers and assistant ministers will jointly meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Currently, no project bigger than worth $ 80,000 can be taken, it would be possible to take big projects if the IORA Development Initiative was approved, said officials.
The IORA is an inter-governmental organisation,  established on March7, 1997.
It has 23 members and 10 dialogue partners.
The Committee of Senior Officials (CSO) expressed deepest condolences to the people and the government of Indonesia over the powerful earthquake that recently struck Cianjur, West Java, causing loss of many lives and leaving many others injured.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bank cannot file cheque dishonour case: HC
Disputed students included in DU Surja Sen Hall unit of BCL
Morocco hold Croatia at WC
Army chief off to Qatar on a 5-day official visit
EC will not take any imprudent decision 
IORA Ministers' meet kicks off today
My dream is to see BD playing WC football: PM
Japan stun Germany in dramatic WC


Latest News
Michy Batshuayi fires Belgium to World Cup win over Canada
Spain thrash Costa Rica 7-0 in World Cup start
PM to address public rally in Jashore Thursday
Gaibandha-5 by-election: Wait for a decision, says CEC
Most Ukrainians left without power after Russian strikes
US to grant Ukraine $400m in assistance
Brazil looking forward to seeing the best of Neymar at World Cup
Rohingya repatriation possible upon democracy resumption in Myanmar: Japan
Ronaldo's next club options after leaving Manchester United
Grand-daughter, 4 others arrested for killing grandfather
Most Read News
World Cup holders France sink Australia
DU student dies 'falling off' Jagannath Hall building
Dhaka commuters urged to avoid Airport Road from Nov 24-27
NSTU signs MoU with two universities
Child killed 'by father' while trying to save mother
Spain thrash Costa Rica 7-0 in World Cup start
Earthquake magnitude 5.9 hits northwest Turkey, causing panic
France thump Australia 4-1 to launch World Cup defence
Altercation over Argentina match: 2 teenagers hacked
Climate change will fuel diseases, warns Global Fund
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft