Thursday, 24 November, 2022, 6:34 AM
Dengue death toll rises to 240

3 more die, 477 hospitalised

Published : Thursday, 24 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

Hospitals are packed up to provide treatment to the rising number of dengue patients in the city. The photo was taken from Mugda Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

With three more deaths from dengue recorded in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the official death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 240 this year.
During this time, 477 more patients, including 266 in Dhaka city, were hospitalised, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Among the latest deaths, two were reported from Dhaka division while another from Chattogram division.
The latest numbers took Dhaka division's death toll to 147 and Chattogram division's to 58.
A total of 2,082 dengue patients, including 1,175 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
The DGHS has recorded 54,405 dengue cases and 52,083 recoveries so far this year.    -UNB


