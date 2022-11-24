Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 November, 2022, 6:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Achieving Sustainable Growth Trajectory

BD keen to work with int'l community, joint system: Shahriar

Published : Thursday, 24 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Diplomatic Correspondent

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said on Wednesday that Bangladesh remains keen to work with the international community and the multilateral system to achieve sustainable growth trajectory.
"To sustain our sustainable growth trajectory, we want to forge effective partnerships locally, regionally and internationally with development partners, civil societies and private sectors," said the State Minister while speaking as chief guest at a programme on UN Global Compact Network Bangladesh Sustainability Day 2022 held in a Dhaka hotel.
He said 'Partnership for Goals' is crucially important for successful implementation of SDGs and the SDG Goal 17 on international cooperation is crucial in this regard.
Farooq Sobhan, Representative of the UN Global Compact Network Bangladesh GCNB), among others, spoke at the event marking the 'Sustainability Day 2022'.
Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16 on peace, justice and inclusion breaks new ground in development thinking.
He underscored Bangladesh's strong conviction that the SDG 16 on peace and inclusive     societies is to be fully implemented globally to rip the benefit for all.
Md Shahriar Alam said Bangladesh will continue to promote sustainable growth, solidarity, peace and justice.
Highlighting the guiding principles of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and peace-centric foreign policy, the State Minister said Bangladesh remains keen to work with the international community and the multilateral system to this end.
The State Minister called upon everyone to work together to unlock newer opportunities for a better and prosperous future for all including the generations ahead; leaving no one behind.
The State Minister said Bangladesh is strongly committed to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.
Before the pandemic, he said, Bangladesh has been right on track to implement the SDGs by 2030 and Bangladesh has undertaken a 'whole of society' approach to accelerate the SDG implementation.
Even amid the pandemic, Bangladesh submitted the second Voluntary National Review (VNR) of SDGs in 2020.
"Now that we are aiming for a sustainable recovery from the impact of the pandemic, well-coordinated transformative actions are needed to restore our progress of SDGs implementation. We need to accelerate our efforts on all levels and by all stakeholders to fulfill the Agenda 2030," he said.
As one of the champions of the UN Secretary General's Global Crisis Response Group (GCRG), Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has also been working with other global leaders to chart a durable way out of the existing food and energy crisis situation due to conflicts worldwide, said the State Minister.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bank cannot file cheque dishonour case: HC
Disputed students included in DU Surja Sen Hall unit of BCL
Morocco hold Croatia at WC
Army chief off to Qatar on a 5-day official visit
EC will not take any imprudent decision 
IORA Ministers' meet kicks off today
My dream is to see BD playing WC football: PM
Japan stun Germany in dramatic WC


Latest News
Michy Batshuayi fires Belgium to World Cup win over Canada
Spain thrash Costa Rica 7-0 in World Cup start
PM to address public rally in Jashore Thursday
Gaibandha-5 by-election: Wait for a decision, says CEC
Most Ukrainians left without power after Russian strikes
US to grant Ukraine $400m in assistance
Brazil looking forward to seeing the best of Neymar at World Cup
Rohingya repatriation possible upon democracy resumption in Myanmar: Japan
Ronaldo's next club options after leaving Manchester United
Grand-daughter, 4 others arrested for killing grandfather
Most Read News
World Cup holders France sink Australia
DU student dies 'falling off' Jagannath Hall building
Dhaka commuters urged to avoid Airport Road from Nov 24-27
NSTU signs MoU with two universities
Child killed 'by father' while trying to save mother
Spain thrash Costa Rica 7-0 in World Cup start
Earthquake magnitude 5.9 hits northwest Turkey, causing panic
France thump Australia 4-1 to launch World Cup defence
Altercation over Argentina match: 2 teenagers hacked
Climate change will fuel diseases, warns Global Fund
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft